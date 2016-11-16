posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 11:33 am

The Lockdown Task was introduced on Bigg Boss 10 yesterday and by now the contestants are losing patience. The drama is definitely going to reach a different level altogether as the contestants become irritable and react to everything happening in the Bigg Boss House.

Bani criticizes Nitibha for breaking rules. Naturally this doesn't go well with Nitibha and she asks Bani to back off. But Bani argues back saying that she's the Captain and has every right to point out when she sees something wrong going on.

Well, Bani seems to be getting right there with her Captaincy but will Nitibha pay any heed? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know more!