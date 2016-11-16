Captain Bani criticizes Nitibha on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 11:33 am

The Lockdown Task was introduced on Bigg Boss 10 yesterday and by now the contestants are losing patience. The drama is definitely going to reach a different level altogether as the contestants become irritable and react to everything happening in the Bigg Boss House.

 

PIC 02

 

PIC 03

 

Bani criticizes Nitibha for breaking rules. Naturally this doesn't go well with Nitibha and she asks Bani to back off. But Bani argues back saying that she's the Captain and has every right to point out when she sees something wrong going on.

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 04

 

PIC 05

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 08

 

PIC 09

 

Well, Bani seems to be getting right there with her Captaincy but will Nitibha pay any heed? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know more!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with