Candid moments from the sets of Dance Deewane

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 24th, 2018 at 7:23 pm

Every passing weekend, we see a bunch of stellar performances that manage to make an impact on us. Of experimental dance moves and fun times that follow, we certainly look forward to the Dance Deewane family every weekend. Like every weekend, this one is about to get special with our very own ‘stree’ a.k.a Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao along who are about to add an element of both, quirk and fun! Here’s a quick glimpse coming your away!

 

 

Don't miss a single episode of Dance Deewane every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

