Bigg Boss 9 is all set to go blood Red with a serial killer in the house to spoil the Party. After all the controversies and revelations made after the Bigg Boss evictions, this Murder Mystery is going to make the game better and bitter for the contestants, with RED FM. ‘Mumbai ki Rani’, RJ Malishka, will break the news of the serial killer on the loose to the inmates, tonight.

With colourful contestants, dramatic evictions, weirdest tasks, a superstar host and now a murderer in the house, Bigg Boss is going to get even more thrilling for the viewers. Don’t forget to watch Bigg Boss: Double Trouble tonight at 10.30pm only on COLORS and COLORS HD with RJ Malishka!