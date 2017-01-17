posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 11:31 am

Bigg Boss announces about buying of the luxury budget items, as Bani reads out the task letter the housemates can’t control themselves from laughing. It is known that the luxury budget items would be kept right in front of them on a table, one housemate would lift one item at a time from the mouth and pass it on to the other in the same manner till the luxury budget item is finally placed on the other empty table. This way the housemates will be able to earn maximum luxury budget items.

Don’t you think it would be great fun watching them do this?

