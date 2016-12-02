Breathtaking Performances at the ITA Awards

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 7:42 pm

A night filled with the magic of spellbinding acts on the ITA stage is here to WOW you. Come be a part of this spectacular celebration on 4th Dec! 

Helly and Varun's surreal romantic performance 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif

 

Mouni's stunning classical act

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (5)

 

Sharad and Gurmeet's powerpacked performance 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (3)

 

Jay, Anushka, Krystle and Karan's uber cool dance

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (6)

 

Karishma, Shantanu and Salman's dhamaakedaar performance

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (2)

 

Tune in on 4th Dec at 1PM and 4.30PM!

 


﻿

