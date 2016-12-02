posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 7:42 pm
A night filled with the magic of spellbinding acts on the ITA stage is here to WOW you. Come be a part of this spectacular celebration on 4th Dec!
Helly and Varun's surreal romantic performance
Mouni's stunning classical act
Sharad and Gurmeet's powerpacked performance
Jay, Anushka, Krystle and Karan's uber cool dance
Karishma, Shantanu and Salman's dhamaakedaar performance
Tune in on 4th Dec at 1PM and 4.30PM!
Recommended
Post Your Comments