Breaking Now: Salman sets foot in the Bigg Boss 10 House

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 14th, 2016 at 10:07 pm

The anxiety has kicked in and we are just two days away from the BIG reveal of the Bigg Boss House and the mysterious line up of the contestants for the current season. While everyone waits with a baited breathe for what lies ahead in the story of Bigg Boss 10, we bring to you the first look of the Bigg Boss house with the super entertaining  host- Salman Khan. 

 

We are awaiting Oct 16th, are you? Catch the Bigg Boss frenzy on Sunday at 9PM!


