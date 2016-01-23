posted by Admin, last updated on January 23rd, 2016 at 4:00 pm

The biggest reality show of India is all set to do something unthinkable! The 10th Season of Bigg Boss will open its gates to the public as contestants in its house. For nine seasons in a row Bigg Boss has housed celebrities of all sorts - the hugely popular ones and even the lesser known ones, the desis and the firangs, the boisterous and the demure, the quirky and the typical. But now, for the first time in the history of Indian television, COLORS will fulfil the aspirations of some of the fortunate people who will get an opportunity to taste the life of a Bigg Boss contestant, staying in confinement for over hundred days along with other popular celebrities and walk away with name, fame and prize money!

Mr. Raj Nayak- CEO, COLORS on this game changing proposition, said, “Bigg Boss as a show is like a study in human psychology. One can learn so much about human behaviour through the actions of the housemates in a given situation. As we take on this interesting content innovation, we look forward to receiving some interesting entries from our increasing viewer base. We will be scouting for some great contestants in the months to come. You could be a doctor, engineer, lawyer, teacher, preacher, banker, entrepreneur, home-maker, taxi-driver, coolie, from any domain, any socio-economic background, have any calibre, if you think you are an entertainer, then this is the break that you have been looking for.” He further elaborated, “Every year we receive thousands of emails, SMS-texts, enquiring about ways to enter the show. Finally the day has arrived. Hope the fans and avid viewers make full use of this opening.”

As the channel gears up for the casting, the call for entries will start now for all enthusiasts. Interested participants can upload their videos at – www.colorstv.com/biggbossentry. The 3 minute video should showcase a trait of the participant that will make them eligible for the most talked about show in town. The entries will open on 23rd January and will be accepted until 31st May 2016. The audition and the short-listing process will start thereafter. The channel is also planning a massive promotional blitzkrieg to excite the masses to partake in this phenomenon. The three sixty degree campaign will include high decibel on-air promos, radio promotions and outdoor. The team will go to the length and breadth of the country in search of the most eligible contenders for the show.

The viewers can see the on-air integration of this announcement in tonight’s Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Nau at 9PM on COLORS.

To know more visit – www.colorstv.com/biggbossentry or follow @BiggBoss on Twitter