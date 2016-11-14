posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 11:26 am

On Weekend ka Vaar it was pointed out that some of the contestants are presenting a dull and dreary game in the house. Naturally, to keep up the entertainment quotient, Bigg Boss took a tough decision that will definitely reflect in the nominations.

On tonight's episode, Bigg Boss announces that all ‘Gharwale’, together, have to shortlist the names of 4 most boring contestants for nominations. And this is what gives rise to a fresh series of squabbles.

Rohan announces the names of Monalisa, Manveer and Manu which is obviously opposed by them. Manu reacts, saying that he has not understood why Rohan is suggesting these three names. In reciprocation, Manveer suggests the names of Karan, Rahul, Rohan and Gaurav. When questioned, Manveer explains that these names are based on the criticism that was received on Weekend ka Vaar. Naturally, this is unacceptable to all 4 of them.

How will the Gharwale manage to nominate 4 contestants? And who will get nominated?