Brace yourselves, Madhuri Dixit is here!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 19th, 2018 at 4:47 pm

This weekend Entertainment ki Raat limited edition @ 9 brings to you another episode filled with fun and frolic. It plays host to the evergreen lady of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit whose contagious laughter makes you smile instantly and someone whose energy is infectious as ever! 

Also, she is going to be judging a grand new dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' starting on Colors 2nd June! Isn't that a double reason to celebrate? So don't miss out on this fun episode on Sunday, 20th May at 9 pm!

 
 
 
Bappi Da in the house

Birthday celebrations for Harshad Chopda a.k.a Aditya Hooda!

Is Masculine & Heroic the True Mard? COLORS Introduces You to Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop

With A Passion for Power and A Thirst for Vengeance: Naagin 3 Returns on COLORS

Is Ahaan and Pankti's love jinxed?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

