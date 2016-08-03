posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 3rd, 2016 at 2:58 pm

Season 9 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has kicked off with great enthusiasm. We can already see the spark of the competitive spirit in the eyes of our contestants. Just when you thought, that the audience rating point was the only surprise left in store for you, we are back to say- SURPRISE!



Yes, very soon our judges’ panel will be seeing another face joining them. She is feisty, a complete entertainer, a successful director and a brilliant choreographer. Ladies and Gentlemen, Farah Khan is in the house.

The multifaceted Farah Khan said, “I started my career as a choreographer and there’s nothing more exciting for me than dancing. The contestants look promising. Some of them are even coveted dancers and performers. I’m certain that this season is going to be edgier than ever before. Can’t wait for the thrill of the ride.”

She is also in complete support of the ARPs and thinks it is a great way to play the game fair.

With her presence on the show, the contestants better be prepared to deliver to the expectations of all the four judges.

Gosh! We can only imagine the dhamakedaar performances coming our way every Sat at 10PM!