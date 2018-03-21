posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 21st, 2018 at 6:05 pm

For the first time ever, Rekha ji is about to grace the stage of a LIVE singing show.

The evergreen superstar of Bollywood is all set to appear as a special guest on Rising Star 2 this week.

This week the Top 10 contestants are going to perform LIVE on some of her iconic super-hits songs.

The excitement levels are soaring high ever since the news broke out last week.

Watch a small glimpse of the eternal beauty sharing the news herself here

Don’t forget to tune in Sat-Sun 9 PM, to witness history in the making on Rising Star 2.