posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 7th, 2016 at 11:36 pm

Ever since the teaser of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ is out, everyone has been going gaga over it. The storyline of the film seems to have got the audiences in the grip already. And this week, the man of the moment, Ranbir Kapoor visited the JDJ9 set to promote his film.

IMG-20160907-WA0005

JDJ9 has become all the ‘more hotter’, thanks to his mere presence and ‘un-missable’ smile. He was in complete awe of the performances put up by the talented contestants and had an amazing time on JDJ9.  It is true when they say, even the best can’t stay away from the JDJ9  stage.

IMG-20160907-WA0006

What can we say, we got the ‘Star-Shine’ on us. Keep watching JDJ9 to enjoy the dancing frenzy.


