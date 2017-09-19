posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 19th, 2017 at 3:00 pm

What happens after one receives something totally unexpected from their beloved? The world comes crashing down after the love story that looked rosy initially, takes an awful turn making the situation totally opposite of something one wished it to lead to.

And all one could plead for is to escape the situation relieving oneself from it.

Something very similar will happen in the romantic-thriller ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

We bring you some of the most famous shayariz from the Bollywood movies that relates to the story of Ishq Mein Marjawan –



Jab Tak Hai Jaan -

Tere Jhoothe Kasme Vaadon Se

Tere Jalte Sulagte Khaawo Se

Teri Beraham Duaon Se

Nafrath Karoonga Main

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Saawariya –

“Kisi se itni bhi mohabbat na karna … ki ek din khud se nafrat ho jaye”



Junooniyat –

“Jahan pyar hota hai wahan khalish nahi hoti … aur agar khalish ho toh samjho pyar tha hi nahi”



Dilwale –

Ek pal mein jo aakar gujar jaaye

Yeh hawa ka woh jhoka hai ..aur kuch nahi

Pyar kahti hai duniya jise,

Ek rangeen dhokha hai .. aur kuch nahi



Aakash Vaani –

Woh aaj humse mile anjaano ki tarah ... hum yunhi raah take baithe the deewanon ki tarah ... har nigaah mein aur door chale jaate hai ... humse nazar churate hai baimaanon ki tarah ... hum yunhi raah take baithe the deewanon ki tarah





