posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 23rd, 2017 at 5:35 pm

Previously on the show, we saw Thapki coming face to face with Bihaan and recalling how Sankara blackmailed her seven years ago. Shraddha threatened Thapki to stay away from Bihaan as he has moved on in life and that if she tried to come near him again, Bihaan’s life will be at risk and Thapki will be held responsible.

Tina told Bihaan that she was scared because Shraddha threatened her and she did not want to stay in a hostel or return home. Bani ran into them and told Tina that they could hide at her house. They sneaked in without Thapki knowing. In the end, Tina, Bani and Bihaan were seen bonding as they smiled and hugged each other.

Will Bani find out Bihaan is her father? Will Thapki reunite with Bihaan?

Keep watching ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ Mon-Fri at 6:30 PM to watch the story unfold.