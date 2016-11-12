Bigg Boss10: Salman is upset with the Celebrities

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 3:44 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, we see some stern warnings coming  from Salman. The super entertaining host is highly upset with the troop of celebrities in the house.

 

The trio of Karan, Rohan and Rahul are on his target and he ends up telling them that they are not enthusiastic enough in the Bigg Boss house. The only thing that is showing up from their end is dullness. Watch what he has to say here...

 

Salman tells them that it is about time they pull up their socks and make use of their presence of being on this show. 

 

Wow! Looks like the canon ball is going to drop from the host time on Bigg Boss 10! Tune in tonight to see this action unfold tonight at 9PM!


