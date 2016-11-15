posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 2:40 pm

The Bigg Boss housemates are in a interesting lock down for a luxury budget task. The members of this house have been divided into two teams which are headed by Rohan and Monalisa respectively.

Given the fact that the housemates have been kept away from their dailies, it goes without saying that they have gotten cranky about it.

If this wasn't enough, spewing words at each other in the heat of the moment is going to be pretty much the deal for the day.

Rohan and Manveer bark at each other, challenging one another in a rough tone. This argument gets bitter. Rohan even tells, " Tu bhai bhai karke, peeche se chura bhokta hai. Mard ban ke khel le." Manveer retaliates saying," Tu sikhayega mard ban naa?"

Wow, that's a lot of steam being let out by the two. Catch the whistle of these two pressure cookers go off tonight at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss10.