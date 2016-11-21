Bigg Boss: Who will win the pole dance? Manu or Rohan?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 21st, 2016 at 6:52 pm

Today, it's time for the boys to take the entertainment meter high on Bigg Boss 10.  We see a role play happening in a mini pub atmosphere that has been set up in the house, where Lopa is grooving to a peppy number and doing a pole dance. Manu and Rohan are watching her. Lopa comes and challenges both the boys to do a pole dance which is better than hers. She says that the one who performs better, she will choose that person and go with him.

WhatsApp Image 2016-11-21 at 4.32.39 PM

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-11-21 at 4.32.41 PM

 

IMG_8200

 

IMG_8070

 

Tonight looks like ultra fun. It's going be exciting to see who wins this chance pe dance at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss!


﻿

