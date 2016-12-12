posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 1:39 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss calls Swami Om to the confession room. He gives him an offer to get immunity for two weeks, but there’s a twist to it. Against this immunity, Bigg Boss will deduct ten lakh rupees from the total prize money.

The housemates react to this strongly. Manveer feels that this is unfair while Bani comments that there must definitely be a catch to it. Priyanka who is watching everything from the Secret Room hopes that this doesn’t happen.

Will Swami Om accept this offer? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to know more, tonight at 10.30PM!