Bigg Boss offers immunity to Swami Om on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 1:39 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss calls Swami Om to the confession room. He gives him an offer to get immunity for two weeks, but there’s a twist to it. Against this immunity, Bigg Boss will deduct ten lakh rupees from the total prize money.

 

IMG_2838

 

The housemates react to this strongly. Manveer feels that this is unfair while Bani comments that there must definitely be a catch to it. Priyanka who is watching everything from the Secret Room hopes that this doesn’t happen.

 

IMG_2836

 

Will Swami Om accept this offer? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to know more, tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with