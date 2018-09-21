posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 21st, 2018 at 7:50 pm

A good start to the day makes the whole day a positive one. But that probably doesn’t hold true in the Bigg Boss house. It’s day #5 in the house and we’ve already witnessed a few clashes between the contestants. This morning at the breakfast table too, the current house captain Kriti got into a little tiff with Saba. What could've happened?

Adding an element of twist in week one Bigg Boss is also nominating three contenders, Nirmal Singh, Romil Choudhary, and Karanvir Bohra. Not only are they nominated, but also sent to kalkotri by Bigg Boss himself. What does this result in? Will the three contenders retaliate to this?

