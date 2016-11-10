posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 1:37 pm

After Swami Om's re-entry in the house yesterday, few are happy and few aren't, especially after he did a 'pardafaash' of everyone. Mona and Manu who came across as his favourite targets last night are going to gang up today to irk him off.

Swami Om told that the way these two are getting close on the show isn't quite in tune with the Indian culture and even said Manu's feelings towards Mona are fake. Since this point didn't go down well with the two, they decide to get more close to each other in front of Swami Om to create more aura of annoyance for him. Joining them in this madness is Manveer.

Well, it doesn't come as a surprise, that Swami Om doesn't like what's happening and leaves the trio alone.

Looks like some fun is in store on Bigg Boss tonight. Tune in at 10.30PM!