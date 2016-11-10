Bigg Boss: Mona and Manu gang up to tease Swami Om

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 1:37 pm

After Swami Om's re-entry in the house yesterday, few are happy and few aren't, especially after he did a 'pardafaash' of everyone. Mona and Manu who came across as his favourite targets last night are going to gang up today to irk him off. 

 

PIC 01

 

Swami Om told that the way these two are getting close on the show isn't quite in tune with the Indian culture and even said Manu's feelings towards Mona are fake. Since this point didn't go down well with the two, they decide to get more close to each other in front of Swami Om to create more aura of annoyance for him. Joining them in this madness is Manveer. 

 

PIC 09

 

PIC 04

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 07
PIC 08

 

PIC 10

 

Well, it doesn't come as a surprise, that Swami Om doesn't like what's happening and leaves the trio alone. 
Looks like some fun is in store on Bigg Boss tonight. Tune in at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with