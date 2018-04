posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 6:03 pm

Manveer and Rohan compete against each other in a task tonight. Salman asks each of them questions and their answers should match with the contestants about whom the question is. While Bani agrees with Rohan’s answer, Manu disagrees with Manveer and as a result, Manveer is dropped into the ‘Keechad’!

For the full story, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM!