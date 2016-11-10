Bigg Boss: Manu and Nitibha get into an argument over votes

Half week down, we see a new task shining upon the contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The Captaincy task has been declared and three contenders for the same are Bani, Manu and Swami Om. The task calls for these three contenders to create their parties. The party with maximum number of members will claim the win. 

Bani, Manu and Swami Om begin their campaigning to seek votes. Nitibha decides to vote in favour of Bani hence Manu and she get into a tiff. Manu snapsat her saying that it's better to vote for Swami Om than Bani. To which Nitibha says that Bani has a systematic way of working and voting for Swami Om will be futile as he will create a lot of chaos in the house. 

Well who knew, this twist would happen too! Let's see what more drama unfolds in the light of the Captaincy Task. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM!


