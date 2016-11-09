Bigg Boss: Luxury budget has an interesting twist to offer on the platter

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 12:44 pm

We had heard of mid-week crisis but it’s about time we witness one in Bigg Boss style. The contestants are presented with their luxury budget for the week. They were about to get 2400 points but owing to the fact they haven’t  lived up to the house rules Bigg Boss decides to slash the budget down. Ouch, task mein hona pass is not the only thing to do in Bigg Boss class. Beware! there is no room for mistakes here.

 

PIC 18

 

PIC 27

 

And it doesn’t stop here. The contestants of this season will be offered something unusual on the luxury budget. No, it’s not goodies from France yet a tempting one. Watch here to know what it is...
The contestants debate that they would go ahead with the luxury budget any day over this offer. Well, Bigg Boss is listening, he may just have some other plans peeps! 

PIC 21

 

PIC 22

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 32

 

Swami Om, who is watching this entire drama unfold on the screen before him in the secret room, claims that the housemates are selfish. He walks up to the camera and says ‘’Bigg Boss meri beizzati naa karva ye, is tarah se mere saath na karein.” He asks Bigg Boss for a chance to get back to the house and promises to win the hearts of the people in the house.

PIC 35

 

PIC 37

 

Well, Swami Ji, dekhtey hai ke aapki man ki akaashwani  Bigg Boss tak pauchti hai ki nahi. Watch all the action on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with