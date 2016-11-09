posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 12:44 pm

We had heard of mid-week crisis but it’s about time we witness one in Bigg Boss style. The contestants are presented with their luxury budget for the week. They were about to get 2400 points but owing to the fact they haven’t lived up to the house rules Bigg Boss decides to slash the budget down. Ouch, task mein hona pass is not the only thing to do in Bigg Boss class. Beware! there is no room for mistakes here.

And it doesn’t stop here. The contestants of this season will be offered something unusual on the luxury budget. No, it’s not goodies from France yet a tempting one. Watch here to know what it is...

The contestants debate that they would go ahead with the luxury budget any day over this offer. Well, Bigg Boss is listening, he may just have some other plans peeps!

Swami Om, who is watching this entire drama unfold on the screen before him in the secret room, claims that the housemates are selfish. He walks up to the camera and says ‘’Bigg Boss meri beizzati naa karva ye, is tarah se mere saath na karein.” He asks Bigg Boss for a chance to get back to the house and promises to win the hearts of the people in the house.

Well, Swami Ji, dekhtey hai ke aapki man ki akaashwani Bigg Boss tak pauchti hai ki nahi. Watch all the action on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!