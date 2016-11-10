posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 3:22 pm

The nomination task this week was pretty heavy duty and saw these 4 contestants, Rahul, Lokesh, Manveer and Navin get nominated. Out of these four, Lokesh is extremely upset as she feels her team didn't support her when she needed their help during the task.

She is still trying to gulp down the bitter moment and has had her share of breakdowns about it. Lokesh is mainly disappointed with her so called brothers on the show, Manveer and Manu.

Lokesh has even claimed that now she will become a rough and tough contender and not play underdog anymore.