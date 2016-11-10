Bigg Boss: Lokesh expresses her anger through a rap

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 3:22 pm

The nomination task this week was pretty heavy duty and saw these 4 contestants, Rahul, Lokesh, Manveer and Navin get nominated. Out of these four, Lokesh is extremely upset as she feels her team didn't support her when she needed their help during the task.

 

PIC 38

 

She is still trying to gulp down the bitter moment and has had her share of breakdowns about it. Lokesh is mainly disappointed with her so called brothers on the show, Manveer and Manu. 
Lokesh has even claimed that now she will become a rough and tough contender and not play underdog anymore.

 

PIC 39

 

PIC 40

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 42

 

Lokesh expresses her anger in a 'Lokesh style rap'. Here's how it goes...
Well, Miss Sharma, we have to give it to you for saying things in your classic way. Catch this rap-star tonight at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with