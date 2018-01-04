posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2018 at 12:32 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 11, Hina will be seen reading out the task letter. As per the task the Bigg Boss house will turn into a museum.

The museum will have various items having different prices. In total the value of all the items will be 25 lakhs. The housemates will play the role of security guards who would be taking care of these valuable items. On the other hand Luv and Puneesh will play the role of thieves. The duo will be required to steal away maximum items from the museum and get them transferred to a truck parked in the garden area.

The task letter precisely mentions how this will be a big opportunity for the housemates to add 25 lakhs to the final prize money of this season!

The housemates gear up for yet another important task!

Do you think Puneesh and Luv will manage stealing away maximum items?

Watch everything tonight!

