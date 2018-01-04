Bigg Boss housemates get a chance to earn back an important chunk of prize money.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2018 at 12:32 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 11, Hina will be seen reading out the task letter. As per the task the Bigg Boss house will turn into a museum.

 

1

 

 

The museum will have various items having different prices. In total the value of all the items will be 25 lakhs. The housemates will play the role of security guards who would be taking care of these valuable items. On the other hand Luv and Puneesh will play the role of thieves. The duo will be required to steal away maximum items from the museum and get them transferred to a truck parked in the garden area.

 

2

 

 

The task letter precisely mentions how this will be a big opportunity for the housemates to add 25 lakhs to the final prize money of this season!

 

The housemates gear up for yet another important task!

 

8

 

 

Do you think Puneesh and Luv will manage stealing away maximum items?

 

Watch everything tonight!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with