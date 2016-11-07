Bigg Boss house will face the real test of relationships on the Nomination Special

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 7th, 2016 at 3:18 pm

The game is getting, bigger, better and badder. We mean it! Monday on Bigg Boss means the daunting task of nomination looms upon the housemates. The Immunity Medallion task that has swung in a new tale of drama on this season isn’t the only twist you will witness tonight.

 

PIC 31

 

In the garden area on a throne, the nominated contestants receive a special call from none other than Bigg Boss. And what happens next is not even remotely expected by the contestants. They get an opportunity to save themselves from their nominations being carried further. However, they must carry out the task assigned to them by Bigg Boss in order to be safe. 

PIC 41

 

PIC 42

 

Rohan gets the task of asking Karan to shred off the image he received from his home on the occasion of Karva Chauth .

PIC 47

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 51

 

Mona gets the task to convince Manu to cut the doll that came as Diwali gift from his home, in such a way that nothing can be salvaged of it.

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 58

 

PIC 61

 

Gaurav can save Bani if Bani can successfully see to it that he bleaches his eyebrows completely, as asked by Bigg Boss.

PIC 63

 

PIC 69

 

PIC 65

 

Well, you got to do something to play safe.  This nomination special tonight will see what stands stronger in this house, the competition or the relations? And let’s see who can smoothly accomplish their mission. Get ready for some solid tashan on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with