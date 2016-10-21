posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 3:44 am

Everything in the Bigg Boss house seems to be spicing up. We are only few days into the week and the contestants seem to have already gotten into te groove of cooking daily drama for their healthy appetite.

Admist all this havoc, we have Lokesh Kumari Sharma who appears to have fallen twice in love with herself in the Bigg Boss House.

While all are caught up in fights, Lokesh is busy having conversations with the camera. No she isn't giving life philosopy tips. She is opting to be a reporter with a twist.

Catch all the action right here...

loading... Play

loading... Play

Tune in tonight at 9PM! Bigg Boss 10!