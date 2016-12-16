posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 16th, 2016 at 4:59 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a chance to skip the punishment. Five cylinders are placed before the housemates and from time to time a gift box will pop out of one of the cylinders. The housemate standing before that cylinder should attempt to catch the gift box. If he or she is able to catch it then the punishment turns into a gift for that particular housemate.

The excitement reaches a new level as a box pops out of cylinder in front of Nitibha and she catches the box. Manu and Manveer run towards her and hug her. Bani has got a video tape from her family and she gets totally emotional about it.

Tune into Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know more about who gets a gift and who gets a punishment!