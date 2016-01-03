posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 3rd, 2016 at 12:45 pm

Tanishaa Mukherjee, as you all might know, is one of the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss. She played this game during her season so definitely she is quite experienced at this.

On day 84, when Tanisha came into the house she took secret confessions from the housemates. She asked each one of them what their biggest regret was so far in the game.

Priya opened up to Tanishaa and confessed that she regretted the moment when she had sprayed urine on Kishwer once during the captaincy task. She said that she would always feel bad thinking of herself being so low. Rishabh, who eneterd the show as self proclaimed Don, made the confession, which did surprise me. He said that he regretted the day when he made two people act like dogs for punishment. Up next was Rochelle, who shockingly mentioned that she did not like the fact that Keith’s re-entry had made him a different person and he wasn’t giving importance to her as he is giving to his friends. She also said that she felt Keith was replacing her. But the most interesting revelation was when Tanisha asked Prince what he felt about his and Rochelle’s friendship, to which he replied that he tried to take a step forward, even when she was lonely in the house, but now it was the game that mattered.

What did other housemates confess? Find out tonight!