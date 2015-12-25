Bigg Boss Day 75 : It is so funny how Keith became a victim of the new task!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 25th, 2015 at 1:56 pm

One thing that never leaves the Bigg Boss house is the humor and energy of some of the housemates. But this time around Bigg Boss showed the housemates that he is not a back tracker when it comes to playing pranks. 

Bigg Boss made an announcement instructing Keith to pause. And the message was clear to the housemates. While Keith was frozen in the moment, Prince came to him and pulled down his pants. Suyyash climbed on and started kissing him. And even his very own girlfriend Rochelle took advantage of the moment and started tickling him. If that was not enough, Prince also puta a mirchi in his mouth. Ouch! Poor Keith had to tolerate all their pranks and stand quietly there. Then Bigg Boss decided that the poor guy had experienced enough so he put him back on play mode.

So now how will Keith take his revenge from the mastikhor housemates? Whatever happens, one thing is guaranteed and that is fun!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with