posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 12:08 pm

It's been quite a week with troublesome tasks being dropped upon the gharwale. Today we see, the most awaited challenge in this game begin. The Captaincy Task commences tonight.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to give their names in the confession room for the task, the first three to do so will compete.

Bani, Manu and Swami Om take the lead on this. They have been given a task called 'Siyasaat', where by they are asked to build their parties by fetching votes. The one with the maximum ones, wins!

Fierce Bani gets a yellow color for her party, macho Manu gets a white and pompous Swami Om gets a red, ahh his favourite! We even have them giving speeches!'

Well, no elections can be cooler than the ones that happen in the Bigg Boss house. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM!