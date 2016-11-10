Bigg Boss contestants gear up for the Captaincy Task

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 12:08 pm

It's been quite a week with troublesome tasks being dropped upon the gharwale. Today we see, the most awaited challenge in this game begin. The Captaincy Task commences tonight. 

 

IMG_4539

 

IMG_4542

 

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to give their names in the confession room for the task, the first three to do so will compete. 

 

IMG_4543

 

IMG_4588

 

Bani, Manu and Swami Om take the lead on this. They have been given a task called 'Siyasaat', where by they are asked to build their parties by fetching votes. The one with the maximum ones, wins! 

 

IMG_4627

 

IMG_4633

 

Fierce Bani gets a yellow color for her party, macho Manu gets a white and pompous Swami Om gets a red, ahh his favourite! We even have them giving speeches!'

 

IMG_4616

 

Well, no elections can be cooler than the ones that happen in the Bigg Boss house. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with