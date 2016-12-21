Bigg Boss Asks Swami Om To Repair The Broken Door!

When it comes to obeying the rules and regulations of the house, a housemate is expected to be very careful and vigilant about things.

However, we saw in the last episode how Swami Om damaged one of the properties of the Bigg Boss 10 house by not only disregarding the rules but also going all against the housemates.

 

In tonight's episode we will see Bigg boss warning Swami Om against such acts also asking him to repair the broken door!

Do watch tonight's episode at 10:30 PM!


