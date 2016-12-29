posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 29th, 2016 at 6:17 pm

One action of Rohan Mehra would cost him this big! Probably Rohan didn't realise this when he got physical with Swami Om during the captaincy task.

After the incident everyone gets called by Bigg Boss as he makes an important announcement. Since Rohan breaks the most important rule inside the Bigg Boss House, he declares that Rohan would be nominated forever in the house till the end of the season for getting evicted! This shocks the entire house!

Rohan, completely taken aback by this runs towards the restroom area and later locks himself. He breaks down and shares about his willingness to leave the house to Lopamudra which would be better than living like this.

Lopamudra is later seen talking in front of the camera telling what's right and what's not!

What will happen next?

Tune in to watch the episode of Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!