Bigg Boss announces the first task of this season!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 3:21 pm

Bigg Boss Season 10 launched and with such bang! We promise there’s a lot to look forward to this season and the drama has already started!

 

This week ‘Indiawale’ or the Common Man will be the ‘Maalik’ of the House while the Celebrities will be the ‘Sevaks’! The chores in the House will be solely the responsibility of ‘Sevaks’ while ‘Maaliks’ will not be allowed to do any of it. The ‘Maaliks’ also enjoy special rights like the ‘Hukum ki Ghanti’.  And the real twist is that the ‘Maaliks’ can change the rules at any time. So what are we waiting for? Check out what the task is all about…

 

 


