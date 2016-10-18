posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 12:40 pm

Day 1 of Bigg Boss 10 rolled in with a lot of drama. Donning the hat of ‘Maaliks’, the Indiawale tried to make most of this situation and Celebrities showed great bonding while doing the chores as ‘Sevaks’. But that’s not all! On Day 2, Bigg Boss will add to the entertainment quotient and announce a luxury budget task for the Celebrities!

The Indiawale have shared with Bigg Boss one secret each before entering the House. The secrets will be revealed to the Celebrities one by one and they have to guess whose secret it is! The cherry on the cake is, if they win the task, there will be a role reversal and ‘Sevaks’ will become ‘Maaliks’! Totally worth it, isn’t it?

