Bigg Boss announces that Rohan has failed as Captain!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 4:08 pm

PIC 66

 

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that most of the rules are being broken in the Bigg Boss house. Despite Rohan being the captain, Bigg Boss is required to interfere and maintain discipline. In such situation, there’s little use of that captain. He also announces that Rohan has failed at this responsibility. Owing to this, Rohan is removed from that position.

 

PIC 62

 

PIC 56

 

PIC 60

 

Who will be the next captain of the Bigg Boss house? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10, tonight at 10.30PM to get all your answers!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with