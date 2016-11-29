posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 4:08 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that most of the rules are being broken in the Bigg Boss house. Despite Rohan being the captain, Bigg Boss is required to interfere and maintain discipline. In such situation, there’s little use of that captain. He also announces that Rohan has failed at this responsibility. Owing to this, Rohan is removed from that position.

