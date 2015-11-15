posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 15th, 2015 at 5:32 pm

After facing some interrogation and cross- examination on Saturday, the housemates are trying to imbibe Salman’s wise words and start afresh. Soon after, they hear an anonymous voice from the confession room. The surprise comes in the form of former contestant and winner Gautam Gulati who enters the house reminiscing his good old days and humming ‘We love, we love Gauti’! As soon as he makes an entry inside the house, Bigg Boss asks everyone to freeze while Gautam goes around the house chit chatting and advising the contestants to fair well in the game. Gautam later gives a dhamakedaar performance on the song ‘Urvashi’ and also joins Salman Khan and former contestant Kamya Punjabi for a panel discussion.

While Salman and the panelists throw volleys of questions at the contestants, they are also made to face some hard hitting realities during the course of the discussion. Kamya takes the lead and interrogates Kishwer for calling the contestants uncultured and uneducated. She asks Kishwer to explain her definition of uncultured and uneducated and on what basis she made such outrageous comments. Kamya also points out that Kishwer took a very wrong step by walking out on Bigg Boss and she should be ashamed of it. On the other hand, Gautam tells Rishabh that he is getting overshadowed by Kishwer and it comes across as if he is threatened by her. Gautam further questions Digangana on why she has not been able to establish herself even after being on the show for 5 weeks. Diganana replies by saying that she does not interfere in other people’s matter as long as it is not impact her. Gautam advices Digangana that she should take a stand whenever she finds anyone misbehaving in front of her. This will help her in the wrong run.

Later, Salman is joined in by the cast of Hate Story 3; Daisy Shah and Zarine Khan who shake a leg with him to the popular number ‘Character Dheela’. Daisy and Zarine interact with the housemates and ask them to narrate some of their hate stories. Digangana is the first one to narrate Rishabh and her hate story of how they used to hate each other few years back and now they get along very well. Rochelle recounts how she was against Mandana initially and now they have become each other’s companions. Further, the lead men Karan Singh Grover and Sharman Joshi also join them on the floor and enact a scene from their upcoming movie. Before leaving, Salman puts the contestants through lie-detector test bringing some more truths and lies to the fore.