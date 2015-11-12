posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 12th, 2015 at 3:53 pm

In a joyful beginning to the festive occasion, Bigg Boss housemates start Diwali celebrations by waking up to the song ‘Happy Diwali’. The entire house is decorated with flowers and colourful lights creating a festive ambience. Rochelle is seen describing to Mandana a dream that she saw the previous night where she was celebrating Diwali with her family and a bunch of close friends. While Digangana is busy preparing breakfast for everyone, Mandana goes up to her and says that she should consult her before preparing breakfast for her team members as she belong to Kishwer’s club. Taunting her further, Mandana says that she should make breakfast that everyone likes rather than blindly following Kishwer’s instructions. Kishwer who overhears Mandana and Digangana’s conversation says that Mandana is being obnoxious and is just looking for opportunities to pick a fight with the housemates.

In a similar light, Rochelle and Mandana are discussing that how Kishwer, Prince and Suyyash have come to the Bigg Boss house for a paid holiday and are not concerned about anything else. They further say that Kishwer, Prince and Suyyash are spreading a lot of negativity inside the house and it is slowly taking a toll on them. At the same time, Kishwer tells Prince and Suyyash that she is waiting to see Mandana and Rochelle get into a nasty fight and see Rochelle being left alone with no shoulder to cry.

The festival of Diwali is incomplete without gifts and the contestants are longing for their share of gifts that are kept locked inside a chamber in the living room. But to everyone’s surprise, the housemates have to go through the ‘Double Trouble’ room decision making drill before they get their respective gifts. Bigg Boss asks Rishabh to pick any three housemates who are missing their family the most. He picks Mandana, Puneet and Digangana to take a decision on everyone’s behalf. Bigg Boss gives them four options to choose from- 1) If only one person presses the button, the entire house gets Diwali gifts, 2) If any two of them press the button, the third person will get the gift, 3)If all three of them press the button, any three contestants chosen by them will get the gifts, 4) If no one presses the button, only the decision makers will get the gift. What follows is an emotional turmoil as the housemates open their gifts and miss their loved ones.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss calls Kishwer and Aman in the confession room and gives them a task to put together an entertaining and full filled Diwali special event. The task is named ‘Bigg Boss Got Talent’ where the contestants are asked to showcase their talent through various acts and performances. Rimi and Rochelle are given task to give dance performances while Team A and Team B have to recreate an interesting scene from the Bigg Boss house. Puneet and Suyyash are asked to compose a witty parody describing peculiarities of every housemate. Lastly, Aman and Rishabh are asked to do a stand-up act where Rishabh acts as a puppet while Aman acts as a puppeteer. They housemates get together to rehearse for their respective acts when an unexpected fight breaks out between Rochelle and Kishwer’s team. Rochelle cries as she does not like the fact that the entire house is fighting on the Diwali eve instead of taking part in the celebrations. But as they say all well that ends well! As the housemates bury all their differences, they put together a spectacular event indicating few signs of harmony. However, the day comes to an end with some fireworks in the sky whilst some inside the Bigg Boss house.