posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 9th, 2015 at 5:27 pm

As an aftermath of all the confrontation over the weekend, Day 29 does not begin on a happy note for all the housemates. The first target being Digangana who gets brainwashed by Aman and Rochelle. They tell her that the housemates are taking her for granted by making her do all the work. So what if she is the youngest? She is not to be treated like the maid!

In a surprising turn of events, upon Bigg Boss’ orders, Salman Khan conducts the nominations in the garden area with the contestants. One by one the contestants have to walk up to Salman and throw dart on the two contestants they wish to nominate for the week.

The next morning, they wake up to the song ‘Aiwayi Aiwayi Lut Gaya’, and soon after they realize that they do not have too much ration left for the week. They discuss how to maximize their ration and what food items they can best conserve like coffee, tea, oil and milk. In a casual conversation, Rochelle informs Mandana and Aman that she has told Kishwer that just because she is friendly with Mandana and Aman, does not mean that she is against Kishwer and Suyaash. They later speak about how Kishwer supported Rishabh in the captaincy task in spite of him having treated her poorly during the hotel task.

Keeping their health and the ration for the week in mind, the housemates gather in the living areas and crib about Aman putting too much oil in their food. They decide that Mandana will cook breakfast henceforth because she is more careful about proportions of the food ingredients. Mandana later explains to Puneet why he comes across as an arrogant individual and why his statement about Digangana’s grandmother came across as an emotional blackmail. Adding that even Salman Khan must have not liked his approach, Mandana points out that what he should have said instead. Sitting across the table, Rishabh explains that he was not affected by what Puneet said because he has no problem with Digangana. He further elaborates that his hatred is towards her parents alone not Digangana.

Sitting alone in the garden area, Puneet attempts a cappella music to ‘Raat Suhani Aayi’ by clapping his hands and stomping his feet. Singing and dancing, he slides down the railing of the stairs to the sky lounge and jumps over the park chair. Digangana does not like the food and ends up wasting it and faces heat from Suyyash and Kishwer as they yell at the little girl.

In the evening, Bigg Boss announces that the nominated contestants can save themselves by stating the reasons to why do they deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates vote for the contestant who convinces them the most – by logic or by emotions. The safe contestant then nominates another contestant instead. Later into the night, Rimi and Rochelle have a heart-to-heart conversation where Rimi tells her that because Keith has left the house, Rochelle’s individuality is coming to the fore. Rochelle is being strong and determined sans support and this is what surprises Rimi.

Kishwer and Suyyash have a tiff with Rishabh when he brings the food inside the bedroom. They tell him that he is not allowed to eat food in the bedroom and badger him for not knowing this ground rule in spite being the captain of the house! The day ends with Digangana’s mind-blowing performance on a scene from Deewar. The lights go out as her performance comes to an end and she takes her final bow as the housemates applaud her.