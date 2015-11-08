posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 8th, 2015 at 5:15 pm

Salman Khan along with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo team surprises the Bigg Boss contestants by celebrating Diwali with them inside the Bigg Boss house! Setting a festive ambience for Diwali, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar light diyas in the garden area and help the contestants decorate the house with flowers. Later, the other cast members Armaan Kohli, Deepak Dobriyal, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Aashika Bhatia come greet the housemates and spend some time playing fun games with them. Salman Khan makes a grand entry into the Bigg Boss house and all contestants are delighted to see him.

To honour their guests, the contestants dance on the track Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman Khan and the rest of the cast join in the performance and make it even more electrifying. Salman calls for a saree draping competition to test who is the best Desi Girl amongst Mandana and Rochelle. The festival of Diwali is incomplete without sweets and hence the contestants challenge Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor to prepare jalebis through a competition! It will be interesting to see if Prem will win or his Premika? Salman and Sonam made the contestants weigh their weight against their qualities.

As everyone is enjoying while having oodles of fun with Salman Khan and the team, it’s time to announce the next eviction. But this time, the evicted contestant gets a grand exit being escorted out of the Bigg Boss house by the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo team.