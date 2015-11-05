posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 1:05 pm

Bigg Boss Double Trouble contestants wake up dancing energetically on the song ‘Chak Dum Dum’. The day starts with Rishabh talking to Yuvika regarding Mandana feeling bad for Kishwer after the hotel task got over. He tells Yuvika that Mandana is a soft hearted person and we should give Mandana a second chance as she did apologize to Kishwer.

After Mandana, Rishabh finds his new target in Yuvika, and he was often spotted flirting around with her. Prince is seen getting jealous when Yuvika hides Rishabh’s protein shake and makes him beg to return it. Prince, Kishwer and Suyyash tease Yuvika by singing ‘Tujhe Jo Maine Dikha’ as she is sporting Rishabh’s head band. Further, Kishwer tells Prince that since the time Rishabh has entered the house, Yuvika is a changed person and has started taking her own decisions. However, she never did so when Prince repeatedly told her to voice her opinion.

Later during the day, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task between Rishabh and Mandana where they have the liberty to choose a candidate to execute the task on their behalf. While Rishabh chooses to do it himself, Mandana wants Prince to do the task for her. Prince refuses to support Mandana and do the task. But Keith steps in and saves the day.

In the afternoon, Rochelle and Rishabh get into an ugly fight when Rishabh disagrees to keep his bag in a corner and Rochelle gets miffed with his attitude. Rochelle ends up abusing Rishabh and when she goes overboard, Prince and Keith step in to calm her down. Meanwhile, Rochelle is finding ways to irritate Rishabh and make him realize the importance of being tidy. Kishwer and Yuvika play a prank on Rishabh by applying sunscreen lotion inside his hoodie.

Later in the evening, wild card contestant Puneet Vashisht makes a grand entry in the house by playing a banjo and chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’. Everyone in the house gives him a warm welcome. Puneet tells Rochelle that people in the house had tried to create a rift between her and Keith but she shouldn’t get affected by it. Later, Suyyash, Kishwer, Prince and Yuvika plan to prank Rishabh by throwing an empty suitcase into the pool and acting like it is Rishabh’s bag. Everyone is in splits after Rishabh jumps into the pool to save his bag and finds it empty!

At night, Punnet tells Yuvika that he wants to sleep on the bed next to hers while Yuvika agrees to it. Later she feels uncomfortable and requests Digangana to share the bed with her and save her from the situation.

Looks like the survival inside the going to get tougher for the other housemates in the coming days with two wild card contestants- Rishabh and Puneet taking the center stage and leading all the activities.