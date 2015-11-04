posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 4th, 2015 at 3:24 pm

Even as night dawns upon the contestants, the guests of Hotel BB9- Mandana and Rishabh continue to make requests to the staff and testing their tolerance levels. Prince decides to put an end to Kishwer’s troubles and throws the bone out of the house after distracting Mandana and Rishabh. But when Aman throws the bone out of the house, Mandana notices him and declare that both Aman and Kishwer would now have to fetch.

After lights out, Rishabh demands that he wants Keith to give a dance performance inside the swimming pool. Late in the night, another guest enters the Bigg Boss house- VJ Andy. While Rishabh continues to play fetch, it aggravates Prince and he picks a fight with Rishabh.

Having crossed his threshold of patience, Suyyash approaches Andy for help and asks him to relieve Kishwer from Rishabh’s trap. Andy agrees to Suyyash’s request and decides to lighten up the mood and asks Rochelle and Keith to give a sensuous dance performance inside the pool. When Rishabh wants Aman and Kishwer to turn Murga, Aman refuses by saying that he is not flexible enough. When Rishabh insists, manager Prince intervenes and the duo once again get into a war of words.

After lights out, the guests occupy the bedroom while the hotel staff rest in the activity area. The next morning, the housemates wake up to the song ‘It’s magic’ and have a good time dancing. Later in the day, Kishwer tells Prince that he is supposed to delegate duties to the staff and that Rishabh is taking decisions on his behalf. Impressed with the services in the house, Andy rates Hotel BB9 well and checks out.

After Andy leaves, Rishabh and Prince get into a fight over RIshabh not wearing his mike properly. Ali Quli Mirza checks into hotel BB9. He removes all stars from the board and says that he will only put stars back if he gets impressed by their service. When Ali asks for some entertainment, Keith plays sport, wears make-up; dons a wig and gives a dance performance.

Later in the day, Sana Khan checks in hotel BB9. As soon as she enters, she speaks Mandana and Rishabh and explains a strategy to win the task. She says that Mandana and Rishabh will have to ensure that the staff gets so irritated that they quit their jobs. Following the strategy, Mandana and RIshabh ask Digangana to wear a swimsuit and take a dip in the pool, ask Yuvika cut her hair while Rimi is required to color her hair. All three of them give up the task and quit very next moment. To everyone’s surprise, Aman agrees to shave his head and turns bald while Kishwer paints her face like the antagonist in The Dark Knight – Joker.

Happy with services in Hotel BB9, Ali and Sana Khan rate the hotel and check out. Who will come out as the ultimate winner of the task after all this drama and distress?