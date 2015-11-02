posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on November 2nd, 2015 at 9:22 pm

Waking up to Rishabh Sinha making a grand entry, the Bigg Boss inmates are confident that Double Trouble time has indeed begun for them. Claiming that he is the biggest fan of Bigg Boss, Rishabh Sinha tells the housemates that it is now time for action and tehelka. When asked by the housemates what he does for a living, Rishabh Sinha says, “Mein kamaal karta hoon!” And indeed, the house saw some good, ol’ drama.

Poking the tiger right in the eye, Rishabh drinks water out of the flask, irking Kishwer. She immediately tells Rishabh to back off and use glass for drinking water. Rishabh then goes on to have one-on-one conversations with the other housemates first approaching the Iranian damsel and the drama queen of the house Mandana Karimi. Rishabh tells her that she is his favourite in the house and also gives her few tips to create more drama in the house. Revealing quite a few secrets to his favourite housemate, Rishabh also tells Madana as why Rochelle is upset with her. He also speaks to Prince and asks him if he is up for some game or is going to limit himself to finding friends and family inside the house.

Digangana spills the beans to the rest of the inmates about her past with Rishabh Sinha. She reveals that they were a part of a same fiction show and his inebriated antics led to her quitting the show. Taking Rishabh’s words seriously, Mandana tells Rochelle and Keith that she would like to thank them for taking care of her when she was in need. Adversely, this leads to a major showdown between Rochelle and Mandana where Rochelle breaks down and calls Mandana a politician. Later, she instructs boyfriend Keith to not talk to Mandana and maintain a distance. Sitting in the sky lounge, Mandana bonds with Rishabh and enquires about all the events that have been taking place behind her back.

Later in the day, Rishabh advices Rochelle that instead of crying and sulking, she should react and speak her mind out. In a candid conversation, Rishabh tells Aman that how he disliked him initially when he entered and how he should confront people rather than talking behind their back. Soon after, Rishabh decides to clean the pool while Rochelle thanks him for doing a good job. Rishabh replies by saying “Aap aise hi Darshan dete rehna aur hum aise hi pool clean kiya karenge.” Not clearly understanding what Rishabh actually meant, Rochelle takes a dip inside the pool along with boyfriend Keith and spends some quality time with him.

In the evening, Rimi asks Rishabh if she is getting any footage when Rishabh tells her that she should seriously consider not speaking against Bigg Boss. Giving a viewer’s perspective, Rishabh tells Kishwer that he does not like her at all. Not too happy with Rishabh’s entry in the house, the housemates are seen expressing their displeasure and saying that how he is playing a safe game. Rishabh and Mandana are seen bonding with each other while other housemates anticipate of whether their friendship will last or end soon.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss gives a new twist to the nominations by announcing open nominations where the housemates are required to openly nominate three members of the house by burning their pictures. Kishwer tells Rochelle what Rishabh actually meant at the pool. This irks Rochelle and calls Rishabh cheap while other ladies of the house agree with her. Standing up for Rochelle, Suyyash followed by Keith confront Rishabh and tell him to watch his tongue before speaking to the female members of the house.

Looks like the housemates are already vexed by Rishabh’s irritating antics. It remains to see what tehelka this new inmate will create inside the house in the coming weeks.