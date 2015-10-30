posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 30th, 2015 at 4:13 pm

Waking up to the song ‘Crazy Kiya Re’, everyone in the house has a feeling that today their craziness is bound to reach its next level. Their prediction comes to life as Bigg Boss introduces the ‘Double Trouble’ room for this week. As Prince is the captain of the house, Bigg Boss allots him the responsibility to select the top three rule breakers of the house. Prince nominates Rochelle, Mandana and Yuvika, as they have to face the repercussions of the Double Trouble room. They are called in 3 separate booths and provided with four options and their decision will decide the fate of the other housemates. The options are as follows:

If any 1 of them presses the buzzer, the other 2 will have to face the punishment

If 2 of them press the buzzer, the 3rd person will have to face the punishment

If all 3 press the buzzer, they will have to choose 2 members from the house to face the punishment

If no one presses the buzzer, they will have to choose 1 person in the house to face the punishment

After coming out of the Double Trouble room, Mandana and Rochelle get into an ugly argument when Mandana calls Rochelle selfish. This comment offends Rochelle and she starts giving an explanation for Mandana’s allegations. Mandana asserts that Rochelle feels the need to explain herself because she is guilty. Deeply hurt by Mandana’s opinionated behavior Rochelle disconnects herself from all the other housemates and spends some alone time in the sky-lounge. Later, Keith is seen getting worried about Rochelle and tries to calm her in every possible way. Rochelle and Keith discuss about Mandana’s selfish intentions of befriending people for her own benefit and leaving them in the dark once her motive is over.

Later in afternoon, Rochelle and Digangana have a discussion about Mandana’s manipulative ways and on the other hand Kishwer tells Yuvika that she finds Mandana very upfront and bold.

In the evening, Bigg Boss introduces a task ‘Sachai Ka Saamna’ which takes the contestants through a reality check of ‘Good’, ‘Bad’ and ‘Ugly’. Rimi is asked to spot ‘good’ things about the contestants while Mandana and Aman are asked to spot ‘bad’ and ‘ugly’ qualities respectively. This task brings out all the buried issues and gives the contestants a chance to openly confront people. It creates a permanent crack in Mandana and Rochelle friendship as they vent out their frustrations about each other. At the same time Kishwer and Mandana get a chance to strengthen their budding friendship. They bond over similarities in their personality and behavior.

Later in the night, Snapdeal task is introduced where the contestants have to write a phrase by using letter blocks. Each letter consists of points written behind it and the team securing maximum points would win the task. As gratification, the winning team gets an opportunity to have a look at their family pictures. The day comes to an end with the contestants getting emotional as tears of joy roll down their eyes.