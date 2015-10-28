posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 28th, 2015 at 5:19 pm

Sleepless nights have become an integral part of the Bigg Boss contestants’ lives as the dance task keeps all the housemates awake during odd hours. As a rule, Prince and Suyyash’s supporters are supposed to dance in the designated area to the song ‘Aaj Ki Party’ and ‘Gallan Goodiyan’. The task continues through the night as the contestants are woken up at wee hours to perform the task.

Soon after, the contestants force themselves out of slumber as they are woken up to ‘Mai Khiladi, Tu Anari’. After Prince and Kishwer’s

fallout the previous night, the race of captainship gets more intense. Mandana mentions to Keith and Rochelle that it doesn’t matter to her that who becomes the captain of the house. In her eyes, both Prince and Suyyash are like immature kids. Yuvika and Vikas talk about unceremonious fight between Prince and Suyyash and how they have reached a stage where they can’t see each other eye to eye. Mandana joins in this conversation and says that she is supporting Suyyash only because she wants to make peace with Kishwer and him.

As the day progresses, Rochelle and Mandana are seen having a conversation when Mandana calls Prince fake. Rochelle defends Prince by saying that he became extremely close to Suyyash and Kishwer too soon without knowing them. In all this, Vikas is seen to be in confused state of mind and constantly changing his support. Interestingly, Aman is seen manipulating Prince and using him to play his own game. Meanwhile, Vikas is seen having a discussion with the others about Aman’s devious intentions. He says that Aman should learn to act his own age and play the game grace instead of using dirty tricks.

Finally the moment arrives, when Kishwer is asked to announce the winner of the dance task by Bigg Boss. The winner will get an extra user as a permanent supporter. Prince tells Rochelle that he wants to mend his relationship with Suyyash and wants to stay friends even outside the Bigg Boss house. As the luxury budget task is approaching its end, Prince and Suyyash set out to gather more support and complete the task. Digangana tells Kishwer that she feels that Prince will chance for worse if he becomes the captain of the house.

As Kishwer’s captaincy is coming to an end, she makes fun of the contestants breaking the rules of the house. Kishwer goes into a care free zone and also ends up fighting with Rochelle over coffee. Rochelle gets miffed with Kishwer for mispronouncing her name and unnecessarily taunting her during coffee discussion. Keith tried to calm Rochelle down when she tells Keith and she will also make a nasty comment if next time Kishwer messes around with her name.

As the day comes to an end, Bigg Boss calls out everyone to gather in the living room and gives them a piece of his mind. Bigg Boss tells the contestants that he is highly disappointed with their luxury budget task performance and does not appreciate how they give up on every task. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to up their game as the game is going to get difficult from hereon. The day ends with Keith having a conversation with Prince over his concern for Rochelle. Keith requests Prince to take care of his girlfriend in his absence. As the lights go off, Rochelle and Keith are seen talking about Mandana’s growing fondness towards Kishwer and Suyyash and how she is switching sides at drop of a hat.