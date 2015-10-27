posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 27th, 2015 at 5:21 pm

With Shiva’s Taandav song playing as the wakeup call, the Bigg Boss inmates are certain that a dramatic day would ensue. As an afterthought to the previous night’s Bhavishyavaani task, Suyyash reiterates Rochelle’s statement on how the Bigg Boss house is a fake world hinting towards Prince. Hearing him out, Vikas advices Suyyash not break ties with Prince under any circumstances.

Soon after, Bigg Boss announces the Friends Page task, pitting the Punjabi boys Suyyash and Prince against each other. Thick as thieves, these two contestants are required to update their status on a board with the help of magnetic alphabets and gather supporters. Depending on their status and their respective campaigns, housemates will show their support to either one of the two contestants by placing their pictures next to their status boards. Kishwer, loyal to both parties, is appointed as the supervisor of the task by Bigg Boss. The housemates cannot only like or dislike the status but also they can also ask the candidates about their status or their journey in the house. The candidates can also block any housemate for breaking the rules by requesting the supervisor. At the end of the task, the winner will take over the mantle of captaincy from Kishwer while the loser will be nominated for next week.

The buzzer rings and Suyyash and Prince respectively take their cue and head to update their statuses. The first subtle sign of cracks is visible when Prince tells supervisor Kishwer that he is announcing his status, as per instructions on the task letter. Kishwer tries to make a point about how he is not required to do that for the first status update.

As the day progresses, the task gets intense with every passing minute and a war of words between Kishwer and Aman leads to a ripple effect. Using their right to question either of the candidates, Keith asks Prince about ganging up with Suyyash and Kishwer and if that will still happen if he becomes the captain. On the other hand, Rochelle questions Suyyash’s status revolving around fights. Later, Aman asks Suyyash on why he felt that Aman was negative in any way. Justifying himself, Aman claims that he even made a sacrifice by nominating himself over his girlfriend Kishwer. Hearing her name, Kishwer jumps into the conversation and defends her better half by saying that Aman only sacrificed his safety because Kishwer sacrificed her luggage! Aman asks Kishwer to stay out of his conversation with Suyyash because she is the supervisor and cannot defend either of the candidates. Kishwer retorts angrily by saying that she can do whatever she wants because she is the captain of the house.

Annoyed by Kishwer’s interference, housemates make their irritation evident. Rochelle complains to Bigg Boss about Kishwer saying that she is interfering in spite of being the supervisor. Fights between friends Prince and Kishwer leads to the latter’s tear tank overflowing. While Prince tries to sort it out with her, it is only when Suyyash consoles her that Kishwer feels better.

Later in the night, while the task continues between Suyyash and Prince, questions are raised, frustration and anger starts mounting inside the house due to lack of sleep. The final straw is when Suyyash makes a personal jab at Prince through his status referring to his inability to count the number of zeroes in the Nilami task. This angers Prince and he swears at his “friend” Suyyash.

With the ever changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house, this Pandora’s Box is certainly going to dig up some dirty little secrets…