posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 7th, 2015 at 1:48 pm

The most awaited TV show is back again!

It’s time of the year again when Salman Khan will keep you glued to your seats day after day with his ‘dumdaar’ avatar. Big Boss season 9 will be packed with never before ‘masala’ and entertainment. The season guarantees to be unlike its previous seasons. The theme this year is ‘double trouble’ and if you haven’t guessed already what this season will entail, then you are definitely up for a huge surprise soon.

Bhaijaan who never seems to disappoint with his quick wit and ‘bindaas’ andaz will keep your fun quotient at an all time high throughout the entire season.

So, stay tuned to Colors and watch out for your favorite stars on the Big Boss season 9. Coming soon!