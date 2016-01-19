Bigg Boss 9, Day 99: Housemates 'groove' and 'move' in the new task

With just five days left to the finale, the Bigg Boss house is turning into one hell of a party place. Now when I say party, I literally mean it. And the best part of having a party is when you get to dance while you are at work or in the Bigg Boss house, when you are doing a task. A new task was introduced today called the ‘silent disco’ where the inmates had to put on the headphones kept in the garden area and dance non-stop with their partners. Ab, when there is a party, there ought to be a partner to jive with. It was definitely a fun sight to watch. Keith, who we have often seen the serious side of, was definitely in the mood to rock and party. I must say, the darling that Keith is, I was dying to see that killer smile of his. With finale week around the corner, I really hope you guys are voting for your favorite contestants because I certainly am. Stay tuned and do watch tonight’s episode. Muah!

