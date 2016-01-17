posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 17th, 2016 at 1:04 pm

We all have been subjected to at least one prank in our lives which totally flushed us out. The occasion might have been April Fool’s day, your birthday….you get my point.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Bigg Boss house on Day 97. The prank was played on Mandana by Salman and Balaji Telefilms. A video was made by Ekta Kapoor which was shown to Mandana in the house.

In that video Ekta told Mandana that she was in a big legal trouble. Ekta scared her by saying that there were going to be legal ramifications on her due to contractual failures as she was staying in the Bigg Boss house. As you are well aware that Mandana too is a part of Ekta's movie Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 which is due for release. Mandana on hearing all this was absolutely taken aback and was in utter shock.

Later, when it was revealed that it was a prank, Mandana took a breath of relief and laughed her heart out. It definitely looks like Ms. Karimi was punked. It was real fun to watch the expressions on her face. Lol!

