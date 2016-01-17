Bigg Boss 9, Day 97: Priya gets emotional while bidding farewell to Rishabh!

After what can be called a very successful run for a wild card in the show, Priya Mallik got eliminated just one week before the grand finale.

It did come as a surprise to everyone because she was a very strong contestant and a hopeful winner. But at this point, who isn’t? When Priya came out and was interacting with the other housemates through MeTv, she broke down while talking to Rishabh. 

She told him that if any good comes out of her leaving the show, it should be his win. She wished him all the best for the finale week. This got Rishabh emotional too and he thanked Priya for all her support. 

Seeing Priya get emotional is a rare sight. We wish her all the best for her future.

So with only five contestants left for the finale week, who will be the ultimate survivor? 

